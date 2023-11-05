We’re rising to a mainly quiet Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Fog has become thick across much of southwest Kansas where dense fog advisories have been posted through 10 a.m. this morning.

Visibilities are near zero around this region.

Any places with fog early today will give way to partly sunny skies. Temperatures currently run in the upper 30s to lower 40s, though Wichita is in the upper 40s at this hour. Another unusually warm November afternoon will follow with high temperatures reaching into the 70s, a good 10-15 degrees above average! Places near the Colorado state line could make it to near 80 degrees.

The jet stream resides to our north right now, and that keeps the upper-level storm track to our north with unusually warm temperatures favored over the next few days. Tonight will follow with quiet conditions with mainly clear skies across western Kansas and some low clouds and patchy developing overnight in central Kansas. Low temperatures will not be all that chilly dropping to around 40 in far western parts of the state to middle 40s to around 50 degrees across central Kansas.

Monday looks like a beautiful way to start the new work week with a little patchy fog to start the day in central Kansas. Otherwise look for a partly sunny day with afternoon temperatures heading back up into the lower to middle 70s along with lighter winds. An even warmer Tuesday will follow with partly to mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs well into the 70s and parts of southwest Kansas flirting with the 80 degree mark!

By Wednesday, a cold front will cruise through Kansas knocking temperatures down a few degrees with winds shifting into more of a northerly direction. The front will be moisture starved so we expect nothing more than some patchy cloudiness with no shower activity anticipated.

There will be more cloud cover and even a few scattered showers in western and southern Kansas on Thursday as a wave approaches from the west. With a northeasterly breeze along with the additional clouds and a few showers, Thursday looks to be the coolest day of the week with below-average temperatures. Friday and the following weekend will feature a moderation in temperatures back to near average for early November and a weak wave offering more clouds and even a slight chance for showers, especially across western and southern Kansas.

For the time being, enjoy the quiet and very agreeable weather we will keep in place for the next several days!

11/5/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 71 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy (Patchy fog late.) Lo: 51 Wind: S 10-18

Tomorrow: (Patchy fog early) Partly cloudy. Hi: 73 Wind: S/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy (Patchy fog late.) Lo: 48 Wind E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and sprinkles.

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 59 Lo: 40 Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston