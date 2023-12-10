It was a seasonal day across the state, with highs in the 40s and 50s. We were treated to a beautiful sunset to end the weekend over downtown Wichita. The clouds we are seeing this evening will clear out overnight.

Clearing skies will allow for temperatures to fall overnight. Winds will shift to be northwesterly, helping us cool even more. Lows will drip into the 20s by sunrise tomorrow, so be sure to grab a jacket if you plan on heading out early.

Temperatures tomorrow will climb back above the seasonal norm. Most of the Sunflower State will sit nearly 10 degrees above our average for this time of year. We will see a good mix of clouds and sun throughout the day.

Cloud cover increases as we advance into the week. Tuesday will be a gray day with a blanket of clouds over most of the region. This will cause temperatures to dip as we move into the middle of the week.

Yoyoing temperatures continue through the workweek. While we will not experience dramatic swings in our afternoon highs, the middle of the week will be noticeably cooler than tomorrow afternoon.

Our next pattern change arrives on Wednesday. Moisture will begin in southern Kansas during the morning and drift north through the afternoon. By evening, most will be seeing much-needed rainfall.

Moisture lingers through Thursday in western Kansas. With cool temperatures in the morning, we could see a mix of rain and wintry weather. We will have a better grasp on precipitation types and totals later this week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Lo: 27 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 55 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 51 Lo: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 47 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 49 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: H: 51 Lo: 32 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Sunny to partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll