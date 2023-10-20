Fall is taking a break and summer is in control! A few cities will get close to record high temperatures today with widespread 80s.

Later tonight, a weak cold front will pass through the area. There will be an increase in high level cloud cover through Saturday morning.

By afternoon, we will have clearer skies. Temperatures will get cutback a few degrees due to this weak frontal passage.

Sunday, we have a chance for a few showers near and north of I-70.

Temperatures will then spike on Monday before a pattern shift. We are monitoring multiple moving parts.

How this all comes together from Tuesday through Thursday of next week, and possibly Friday, will greatly tell the tale of who gets beneficial rain and who misses out. A sharp cold front is coming in from the north along with a deepening system from the west.

This catches on to tropical moisture which is not typical for this time of year. Much of this tropical moisture comes from the remnants of Hurricane Norma down in Mexico.

Rain begins to enter southern Kansas first on Tuesday. More waves of rain expected Wednesday into Thursday. South central and southeast Kansas may see the most with a significant drop off in the northwest. Northwest Kansas might not see much of anything.

Still a lot to be worked out as different pieces work in tandem for this rain event. Timing, track and intensity are all factors this many days out. Be sure to follow future forecast updates as this evolves next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 49 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 83 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 48 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of sprinkles and showers.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 55 Cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 66 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 35 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman