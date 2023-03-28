High pressure is in the driver’s seat today. This system clears the sky, keeping stars in play tonight and more sunshine for Wednesday. The wind flow around this feature keeps us on the cooler side right now. This is about to change over the next 24.

Winds begin to increase Wednesday. A front approaches from the north and will stall. Locations south of this boundary will bake, but those behind it, stay cool.

Winds gusting from 40-50 MPH with locally higher gusts ramp up Thursday as the next storm system moves into the Plains.

The fire danger will be high in the warmth and wind, especially to the west.

Storm development Thursday night will be isolated. Moisture will eventually meet up with this system but not until late in the day with an increasingly unstable atmosphere.

This is a conditional risk for severe weather after dark into the early morning of Friday for spots south of Highway 50 and East of the Turnpike.

Winds outside of any storm will be strong and maintain intensity into Friday before this system clears us far enough to the east. A Wind Advisory is imminent with the potential to reach High Wind Warning status.

Any wraparound moisture Friday will favor locations near and north of I-70. Cannot rule out a few snowflakes mixing in with the chilly rain.

The weekend will be dry with temps cooler, yet comfortable, on Saturday with higher afternoon temps Sunday. Early next week there is a chance for more wet weather by Tuesday as another system approaches.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 34 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 49 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Fri: Hi: 73 Lo: 35 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman