Winds out of the south helped temperatures warm today as we reached the 40s and 50s this afternoon. Southerly flow will follow us through the weekend, keeping temperatures warm.

Another cold night as temperatures dip back into the 20s and 30s. A few passing clouds are expected tonight as winds remain out of the south.

Those in northwestern Kansas have a small chance of a light rain or light wintry mix to start your New Year’s Eve. This will be a quick-moving shot of moisture that will clear out by the late morning. The rest of the state will remain dry.

Toasty temperatures help us to ring in the New Year as high tomorrow push into the mid-50s, with those closest to the Oklahoma/Kansas state line reaching into the low 60s.

Temperatures stay warm through New Year’s Day as we see highs remain in the mid-50s. Overall a beautiful weekend to welcome in 2023!

Showers arrive late Sunday night as a cold front advances into the region. Western Kansas will tap into the rainfall on Sunday, with northerly winds helping cool overnight lows as we head into the start of the week.

Rain will track east across the state on Monday. We will see mainly rain to the south with some snow and possibly some ice to the north. Strong winds company this boundary as we will see gusty winds across the state.

Temperatures will return to near seasonal in the wake of this front. We settle into the low 40s and upper 30s for most of the week, with a slight warming trend leading us into next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 34 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 55 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: S/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy and windy. 50% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll