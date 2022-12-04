This evening will be mild, with temperatures holding on to the 40s for the next few hours. It’ll be a beautiful night to venture out and peek at some of the beautiful Christmas lights around the area. By early tomorrow morning, we will eventually see lows in the 20s and 30s.

The week starts on the warmer side, with highs in the 50s as southerly winds move into the region. Monday will also feature more sunshine with clouds mixed in throughout the day. Winds eventually swing to be back out of the north by the evening.

That will allow temperatures to fall back into the 40s for the week. This is much closer to our seasonal average and will give us a December-like feel for the next few days.

A midweek system will bring slim rain chances for those in central Kansas. The bulk of the rainfall will stay to our southeast as an area of low-pressure tracks through Missouri. But if this low decides to take a westward jog, we could see slightly higher rainfall amounts. Right now, expect to see light rain Wednesday evening through Thursday as this system clips the state.

Temperatures start to reach back above average as we enter into the weekend. Highs look to be slightly warmer than where we should be for this time of year, with temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 56 Wind: S/N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 31 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 49 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll