It was a beautiful, seasonal day across the Sunflower State. Sunny skies were the story with highs in the mid to upper 80s across the region.

Clear skies continue tonight which will help temperatures fall back into the 40s and 50s by sunrise tomorrow.

Southerly winds pick up tomorrow, breezy at times with gusts up to 25 MPH. This is the warm weather direction and will help our highs reach into the upper 80s and low 90s across the region.

Skies will stay clear and sunny for much of the state, but a few spotty showers and thunderstorms will begin to flare up in northwest Kansas tomorrow evening.

Better chances for rainfall will arrive on Tuesday. By the time we start our day, scattered showers will be moving across portions of southern Kansas.

Widespread rain will unfold across central Kansas by Tuesday afternoon. Storms could become strong to severe during peak heating in the afternoon. Rain lingers through the evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for a large portion of southern Kansas on Tuesday. A storm or two will be capable of producing gusty winds and large hail as well as heavy rainfall.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures settle back toward our seasonal average in the low 80s, and that is where we will stay through Sunday.

Rain chances stick around for the Plains through the weekend and the beginning of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll