We have an active weather pattern going forward over the next week. Today is another one of unseasonable warmth with highs from 15 to 25 degrees above average. This comes to a close on Wednesday as a potent Arctic front crosses through Kansas.

Late in the overnight, scattered showers and a few rumbles will track to the northeast out of Oklahoma. This is primarily for central and eastern Kansas although the southwest may be able to catch a brief shower before this meets its full potential farther east in the state.

At the same time, a light wintry mix develops near and north of the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Most of our moisture should taper Wednesday morning.

Rain in southeast Kansas will have more energy to work with to produce stronger storms, but I see this outside the KSN viewing area by Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will crash from northwest to southeast on Wednesday. There will be a wide difference with those ahead of the boundary in the 60s and lower 70s. This front is looking to come through faster. More than likely during the evening for Wichita.

Winds through Thursday will stay elevated as this process takes place. Gusts to 45 MPH are possible with High Wind Alerts for our Oklahoma Panhandle counties where gusts in excess of 50 MPH are most likely.

There will be a quick and light batch of snow that will develop near the Kansas/Colorado state line Wednesday night and track northeast. Portions of north central Kansas will be clipped by this. Any snow will be light from a trace to an inch or two.

Temperatures will be frigid behind this front. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s Thursday into Friday.

Wind chills may approach -15 in our stronger wind gusts as this colder air takes root. Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Warnings are in effect through Thursday to account for this.

Clouds return Friday and over the weekend. A couple smaller disturbances will travel through Friday night and another Saturday evening that will try to produce a light wintry mix East of I-135. Both of these are quick shots and not impactful for our viewing area.

Sunday night into Monday morning, a stronger system approaches the area. As temps climb, the atmosphere becomes unstable and strong to severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out by Sunday evening. This is a system to watch closely.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 57 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 72 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 19 Wind: SW/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 34 Lo: 14 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 35 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 53 Lo: 37 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 61 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 59 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman