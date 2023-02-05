Temperatures were picture-perfect today, with highs in the 60s painted across much of the region. Hopefully, you got a chance to go outside and enjoy the weather today!

We dip back into the 20s and 30s across the region tonight. Cloud cover will gradually build back in by daybreak.

Winds will pick up tonight out of the south with gusts from 30 to 40 MPH at times. This will help pull in warmer air as we head into the start of the workweek.

Warmer temperatures stick around for one more day. Highs tomorrow will surge back into the 60s once again for most in central Kansas. Those in northwest Kansas will only reach into the 40s as northerly winds creep back into the region.

Northerly flow will move in behind the passing boundary late Monday night into Tuesday and will help temperatures return to near our seasonal average. Rain chances will bloom across portions of southeast Kansas and clip the KSN viewing area.

As a low-pressure system tracks north, better rain chances arrive on Wednesday for those in central Kansas. A wintry mix will push into northcentral Kansas, while those in southcentral Kansas will see mostly rain.

Our attention then turns to the western half of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. A few snow showers will follow us into Thursday morning, with a reinforcing shot of cold air to help keep temperatures near average before the weekend.

Temperatures will cool off quickly, first behind Monday’s late-night wind shift and then again with the midweek cold front. We return to near seasonal on Friday before rebounding back into the 50s for the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 39 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 64 Wind: S/SW 15-25

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 34 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 47 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll