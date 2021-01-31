Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm up to the start of February

The low pressure that brought us rain yesterday, has well departed but left cooler conditions in its wake.

High pressure takes over today and the beginning of the work week to bring clearer skies. Temperatures will also be on a warm up from here. Highs today will be range from the 30s to 50s again with the warmest weather out west.

It will feel a bit cooler thanks to significant northerly wind sustained 15-25mph.

Wind will switch back to the south overnight and help us to warm up tomorrow. Temperatures climb through the work week to the upper 50s and low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then our attention turns to a strong cold front that will bring another round of wintry and windy conditions.

Temperatures will take a tumble by the end of the week about 20 degrees to the 30s and 40s. This will last into the first weekend of February which will feel unfairly frigid.