Saturday morning temperatures are definitely feeling like summer, even though the season technically does not start for over a month. We will all see a fairly toasty Saturday afternoon, with highs returning to the mid 80s. It will be a fairly muggy morning before some decently dry air works in for the afternoon. Most of us can expect a mostly sunny sky giving way to a few cumulus clouds later in the day.

Our slim thunderstorm chances do continue for Saturday late afternoon into the evening. It looks like a small complex of storms could bubble up near I-70 across west-central Kansas before dropping east/southeast into central and south central parts of the state through the late evening.

Not everyone will see storms with this system, just like Friday night. However, if you do have a storm in your area, expect the potential for it to get strong quickly. Hail and damaging wind will be the main concern.

Sunday looks to stay mostly dry, but it is later in the afternoon and evening we could see yet another round of isolated storms bubble up. A larger complex drops into eastern Kansas, and that is the main focus for strong to severe storms.

Hopefully we can get the clouds to clear in time for the total lunar eclipse late Sunday evening. The full eclipse begins just after 10 PM. There will be over 5 hours of the eclipse, both partial and full through 1 AM Monday morning.

We stay in a relatively warm pattern Sunday, with a little relief to the lower 80s on Monday. This is brief as 90 degrees makes a comeback into mid to late next week.

We have more spotty shower and storm chances on the way. None of this looks like a washout, and most of it will actually stay rather spotty.

5/14/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: SE/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 57 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears