A few sprinkles are found in central Kansas Saturday morning, but aside from that we are cool and crisp. Eventually a mix of sun and clouds turns mostly sunny with warm afternoon temperatures. A great morning and afternoon to get outdoors! Lots of great events around the state, like Woofstock at Sedgwick County Park.

This is more of a late summer feel with mid to upper 80s expected. Winds will be up a little bit in western Kansas out of the southeast.

Late tonight those near the Kansas/Colorado state line could tap into a few spotty showers. Any rain you do see will be light. Most unfortunately stay dry.

Sunday temperatures look pretty similar with a good deal of sunshine. Again, those near the Kansas/Colorado state line could see a few spotty showers. The chance remains low however.

Lower 80s is mainly the name of the game through Wednesday. We start to watch a cold front move through in northwest Kansas starting early week, eventually clearing all of us late week. A cooler fall feel will be back.

With the front moving through next week we could see an extra bump in cloud coverage and even a few showers and storms as it swings through. The better chance looks farther northwest.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 84 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 51 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 83 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 52 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower.

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 71 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears