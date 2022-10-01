A few sprinkles are found in central Kansas Saturday morning, but aside from that we are cool and crisp. Eventually a mix of sun and clouds turns mostly sunny with warm afternoon temperatures. A great morning and afternoon to get outdoors! Lots of great events around the state, like Woofstock at Sedgwick County Park.
This is more of a late summer feel with mid to upper 80s expected. Winds will be up a little bit in western Kansas out of the southeast.
Late tonight those near the Kansas/Colorado state line could tap into a few spotty showers. Any rain you do see will be light. Most unfortunately stay dry.
Sunday temperatures look pretty similar with a good deal of sunshine. Again, those near the Kansas/Colorado state line could see a few spotty showers. The chance remains low however.
Lower 80s is mainly the name of the game through Wednesday. We start to watch a cold front move through in northwest Kansas starting early week, eventually clearing all of us late week. A cooler fall feel will be back.
With the front moving through next week we could see an extra bump in cloud coverage and even a few showers and storms as it swings through. The better chance looks farther northwest.
KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:
Wichita:
Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 84 Wind: SE 5-15
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 51 Wind: SE 5-15
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 83 Wind: SE 5-15
Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 52 Wind: SE 5-15
Wichita Weekly
Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower.
Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.
Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, breezy.
Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.
Sat: Hi: 71 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy.
-Meteorologist Warren Sears