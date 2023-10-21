Highs today were reminiscent of summer. Most reached the mid to upper 80s. Wichita hit 89 degrees this afternoon, about 20 degrees above the seasonal average. We will go from summer today to a much more fall-like feel by next weekend.

Clear skies will allow for temperatures to fall overnight. Lows reach into the 40s and 50s by daybreak on Sunday.

Highs tomorrow will be split across the region as a warm front lifts north. Most of central Kansas will reach the 80s, while northwest Kansas stays closer to our seasonal average in the low 70s.

A few showers will spark across the state as the warm front tracks through the region. Sprinkles will stay along and north of I-70. This will be hit or miss, with most missing out on any rainfall.

Better chances for moisture will arrive early in the workweek. Moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Norma will be pulled into the Plains. Winds around high pressure across the southern United States will create a conveyor belt of tropical moisture, directing it directly toward Kansas.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop Tuesday night and progress through Wednesday. Central and southern Kansas will have better chances to see widespread rainfall. Rain will be heavy at times with some picking up over an inch of rainfall.

Cold air will filter into the region behind the passing boundary. By the weekend, temperatures will drop below average with highs in the 50s. Overnight lows will dip below freezing, creating a crisp feel for the last few days of October.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 52 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers. Hi: 85 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 55 Cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 47 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll