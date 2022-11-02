Winds are turning wild as the next cold front and system approach the region. Wind Advisories will be in effect through early evening as gusts may exceed 40 MPH.

Fire Weather Warnings are also active out west so please do not burn!

Clouds will be on the increase overnight and persist with limited slivers of sunshine Thursday. Winds will also be strong with gusts above 40 MPH at times. Temperatures are reminiscent of spring and will feel muggier as southerly flow increases the moisture content in the atmosphere.

Dew points will climb into the lower 60s which will enhance our chances for strong to severe storms Thursday night.

Damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH are top of mind. Large hail is also possible. A tornado cannot be ruled out as ingredients are in place for a quick spin-up.

This will occur largely while we are sleeping so please make sure you have multiple ways of receiving severe weather warnings like a NOAA weather radio and the free KSN Storm Track 3 weather app. The severity drops early Friday morning as rain tracks ahead of the front to the east.

Temperatures will also be falling from west to east as the front crosses the state. Rainfall potential looks solid of 0.5″ to 1.5″ inches with localized 2″+ of liquid gold from central into eastern Kansas. Significantly less will be seen to the west.

The cold air is racing the moisture but looks to miss the connection. That said, a few flurries cannot be ruled out as this cooling transition happens. Another piece of energy may bring a surge of light rain Friday night but quickly departs by dawn Saturday morning. The weekend will be breezy but offer up more sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures reset to more of a fall feel.

Early next week, another cold front targets the area. More rain showers are possible during the Tuesday/Wednesday period. This will also set our temps back the rest of the week after a brief warm-up ahead of this boundary.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 59 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 76 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 53 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 54 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman