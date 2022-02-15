Wild winds today enabled the rapid spread of grass fires. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for much of the state into evening where 40 to 50 MPH gusts are likely. As the cold front enters northwest Kansas early tonight, winds ramp up further and will gust higher than 50 MPH for central into eastern Kansas.

Temperatures drop behind the front Wednesday as it continues to slice across Kansas. There will be a significant change ahead of it in the 60s compared to the 30s and 40s behind it. Winds remain strong until this system gets farther away from us, but not until late Thursday.

Depending on how far southeast that boundary lines up, determines who picks up the heaviest snowfall accumulations into Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday evening through most of Thursday.

This system has the potential to produce a lot of snowfall if everything aligns. By Wednesday evening, rain and storms develop ahead of the cold front over south central and eastern Kansas.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather includes Harper, Sumner, Cowley, Elk, Chautauqua and Kay counties as small hail is possible in any stronger storm into Wednesday night. Oklahoma and points south and east stand a much better chance of severe weather, including tornadoes.

As we go deeper into the overnight, there will be a noticeable line that transitions away from rain to freezing rain and sleet. Ice accumulation over south central into southeastern Kansas will be between 0.2″ to 0.6″. On top of that, as temps cool from west to east closer to dawn Thursday, it all becomes snow. There will be a narrow corridor of heavy snowfall from southcentral into eastern Kansas where easily 3″ to 7″ of snow is possible, including Wichita.

This band will only be a hundred to 200 miles wide. The slightest shift in the storm’s track could drastically move this. Southwest Kansas sees a trace to an inch or two with isolated amounts up to 3″. Those closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line will more than likely not get much, if any, snow. Know that travel will be impacted from southern into eastern Kansas Wednesday night and continue into Thursday.

Highs on Thursday stay in the freezer. Those who pick up more snow will have a harder time recovering as temps warm over the weekend. We have another system on deck early next week complete with another shot of cold air including a wintry component that includes more snow.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 47 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain and storms. Hi: 63 Wind: SW/N 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 20 Wind: N/NE 15-30



Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 28 Lo: 8 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 51 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy. Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 45 Lo: 18 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman