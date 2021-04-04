Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm, windy start to work week with increasing storm chances

A gorgeous day for Easter this year! Temperatures through the afternoon have been unseasonably warm in the 70s and 80s with a touch of a breeze. Hill City and McCook were able to squeeze out a 90-degree reading this afternoon!

Clouds increased across our northwestern communities and produced a few isolated showers and storms. We had a 68 MPH wind gust reported in Traer as this activity blossomed in the heat of the day. Additional showers are building to the southwest.

This wave will work to the east overnight and continue to pop a raindrop or two.

Winds will ramp up Monday through Wednesday and start to drop by Thursday. Winds will be sustained above 20 MPH with gusts between 35 and 45 MPH. The threat for wildfires is high early this week until we can get some rain!

Additional spotty shower and thunderstorm development is likely Monday night tracking from western Kansas to the east by Tuesday morning.

There is a stronger chance for thunderstorms Tuesday evening. We are highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center for large hail and damaging winds for this event where a few storms will reach severe thresholds across a good chunk of the state. Cities included within this risk: Wichita, Great Bend, Salina, Hutchinson, Hays, Pratt, Medicine Lodge, Wellington, El Dorado, Emporia and Newton.

Dew points will rise Tuesday ahead of a sharp dry-line and set the stage for storms by early evening.

Showers and storms will wrap around the backside of this system Wednesday before departing Thursday.

Rain will return with another shot next weekend. It does not look like a weekend washout and favors hours while we are sleeping.

As for temperatures, ahead of the cold front will feel summer-like early this week. There will be a noticeable drop behind the boundary Wednesday.

As the core of this early work week low-pressure system tracks through the state, it is going to yank onto some cold air and push it into our direction, offering overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. We will put away the flip-flops of today and bring out the heavier coats as temperatures head to the 40s and 50s by mid-week for highs. We will be back to more spring-like levels by the end of the work week into next weekend.

It will remain unsettled across the Central High Plains the following week as an active and stormy pattern unfolds. Spring is here and so are our increasing chances for severe weather! Be weather aware!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman