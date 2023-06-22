Lingering rain and storms in western Kansas are keeping things cool out west as we bring in the afternoon. Elsewhere, temperatures are getting nice and toasty.

Highs today will be cooler out west owing to rain cooled air. Highs in Wichita are expected to reach the upper 80s.

Pop-up storms are likely to bubble up this afternoon amid plenty of humidity. Rain chances for Wichita will remain low at around 20%.

Storms may try to reach severe thresholds but most of the afternoon will feature simple garden variety showers with a few rumbles.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be warm again in the 80s all across Kansas, with additional chances of severe thunderstorms primarily out west.

The heat cranks up this weekend, and it will feel a lot more like summer next week!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.