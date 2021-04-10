Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm wrap-up to the weekend before cooler air settles in

Sunshine and fair-weather cumulus clouds wrapped up our Saturday afternoon.

High pressure has started to build into the region, but another cold front is on its heels to bring more changes to our pattern.

Winds turn lighter this evening, and with clear skies in place, temperatures will drop overnight. Areas along and east of I-135 could see patchy frost develop. Make sure you cover or bring in the sensitive plants and flowers tonight before you go to bed. Frost Advisories are in place until 8AM Sunday.

Temperatures tonight will be cooler in the 30s and 40s.

Winds turn back out of the south on Sunday to bring back our last unseasonably warm day to wrap up the weekend as winds turn gusty by the afternoon with a cold front passing through the state.

Sunshine will dominate throughout the day. Northwest Kansas will experience the cooler temperatures tomorrow with highs in the 60s while the rest of our zones will be able to make it into the 70s to near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.

As the cold front moves through it will be starved for moisture. A few sprinkles are possible overnight Sunday into Monday, but the vast majority will remain dry as this front moves in.

Clouds start to build Monday to signal what will be an active weather pattern through the remainder of next week. Temperatures drop behind this cold front as northerly winds take over and temperatures look to remain cooler through the week with daytime highs in the 50s and 60s, while western Kansas may only make it into the 40s for daytime highs.

A few showers start to build in Tuesday with lingering rain chances into Wednesday.

A better pull of moisture comes in Thursday into Friday to spark better chances for rain and even some snow mixing in out across western Kansas by the end of the week.

As long as we remain under this more active pattern, it will be harder to shake the clouds through the second half of next week. Several disturbances pass through aiding in small, daily chances for rain into next weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige