Sunshine is back across the state today. Temperatures will range from the 50s and 60s west to the upper 30s and 40s farther east where the snowpack remains. We will continue to see melting across south central into northeastern Kansas through the weekend which will aid in a greater bounce in daytime highs Sunday and Monday. Some areas could easily reach the 60s to 70s.

Winds pick up out ahead of a strong Arctic cold front set to arrive Monday night. Fire Weather Watches are in effect for portions of the Oklahoma until Monday evening.

This will create a big swing in our temperatures to well-below average levels through much of next week. Wind chills will be bitterly cold into the single digits and below zero as daytime highs struggle to make it out of the 20s.

Moisture will be minimal with the first cold front that arrives Monday night. A second disturbance enters the forecast late Wednesday into Thursday. This system brings a better potential for accumulating snowfall across the Sunflower State. Temperatures start to rebound by the end of next weekend.

2/19/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 34 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 61 Wind: SW/S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 42 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 30 Lo: 8 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 26 Lo: 16 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 25 Lo: 11 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 34 Lo: 18 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 43 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.