Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer air can only last so long, big changes on the way

What a beautiful day! Temperatures this afternoon were well above average, even allowing a few communities like Salina, Hutchinson and Russell to break daily high records.

Overnight lows will not be as bitter as they could be for this time of year.

Winds will accelerate Tuesday as our next cold front approaches. We should be able to warm further with highs in the 70s with more 80s to the west.

The breeze kicks up ahead of the front. As this front slowly works to the east, low overcast, drizzle and light rain showers will form in northwestern Kansas during the evening, and eastern Kansas later on in the night. Some of this may build back closer to Wichita along the Turnpike. Any amounts will be meager.

Winds will also turn gusty behind the front between 30 and 40 MPH with locally higher gusts.

Early Wednesday morning you will see a major difference in temperatures across the state from near 60 in the southeast corner to the 30s in the northwest. Clouds will also dominate and it will not be until much later in the day before we see clearing out west.

High temperatures take a tumble Wednesday in the 40s and low 50s. An isolated reading to the west may only top out in the upper 30s in this chill.

Thursday morning we are back in freeze territory for many of us as lows dip into the 20s and lower 30s. Afternoon highs start the recovery process back to the 50s. By Friday, we gain some traction in the warmth department to the southwest first with highs inching closer to 70 once again. The weekend will be a comfortable fall one with highs in the 50s and 60s.

We get another wind shift Sunday which will make this day slightly cooler than Saturday. Continued dry conditions the rest of the work week into the weekend. Sunday night, this front may spark a chance of rain to our southeast, but it looks like we miss the connection.

Model guidance hints at a system next Tuesday into Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Right now, it looks rather disorganized and does not start to come together until is passes east of our region. Something to watch as holiday travel will pick up at this time.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman