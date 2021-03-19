Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer and dry today, but active pattern still in play

Sunny skies are a sign that the rain is gone and warmer weather is on the way. High pressure is building in, which will keep the skies clear through at least tomorrow. With nothing to hold the heat in place it will escape as the sun sets and temperatures dip back to the 30s overnight. Thanks to strong southerly wind on Saturday, highs will be much warmer in the 60s and 70s. This wind will be strong enough that we can’t quite call it comfortable. A cold front will approach the state on Sunday and bring clouds then rain with it. Later on Sunday and into Monday, rain and cooler temperatures are expected. We get a break from the rain on Tuesday, but another small chance is not out of the picture for Wednesday. Drier and warmer conditions return on Thursday and Friday as we wrap up the work week.