Temperatures were able to warm into the 50s for most of us on Sunday afternoon. Definitely a welcomed change for many after a cold stretch over the last few weeks.

We are tapping into a chilly nights and warm afternoons type of pattern. Lows tonight will be cold, especially out west. Our winds will stay fairly light at least. Expect teens to mid 20s. Any sort of breeze will drop our wind chills 5 to 10 degrees below our actual temperatures.

After a crisp start to our Monday, afternoon highs will climb back into the lower to mid 50s. This is right around average for this time of year. We should see plenty of sunshine on Monday as well.

Those of you that have been craving more of a late fall feel, here it is! Most of our days will remain fairly standard for late November with highs in the 50s. A few days late this week into the upcoming weekend could push towards 60 degrees.

It is a relatively quiet week of weather. Expect shifting winds from time to time, especially on Thanksgiving Day. A cold front works into the state early in the morning, bringing a stronger northerly wind. The front comes through mostly dry, but a few light rain showers will be possible. As of now, we are not expecting much as far as totals go, and most will likely stay dry. We will keep an eye on this, but regional travel for most of this week looks just fine.

Our extended temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center keeps us near or slightly above average this upcoming weekend and even for the following week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 25 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 56 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 57 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 60 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears