Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer and sunnier through the weekend

Since this front is splitting the state right now, location is everything when talking about temperatures this morning. Those ahead of the front are mild with a southerly breeze, those behind the front will be a bit cooler and feel the northerly chill.

By this afternoon, everyone will get the northerly flow and that is the reason for a slight cool down.

Highs today will be in the 50s and 60s.

Skies begin to clear through the evening. This means that any heat that reached the surface during the day will have nothing to lock it in overnight. It will escape into the atmosphere, paired with a northwesterly wind at the surface will result in cold overnight temperatures. Some will bottom out below freezing.

Conditions will be sunny and warming on Sunday then turning windy and warm by Monday.

Wind gusts and temperatures in the 70s could result in fire weather danger.

On Tuesday, the intrusion of a strong front will bring rain and a tumble in our temperatures. Expect a drop to the low 60s and 50s by the mid week and then slowly recover as we approach the weekend.