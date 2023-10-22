Waking up to a cool morning today but still a little warmer than we typically are in late October.

A warm front lifts to the north across the state today, bringing in a strong southeast breeze and pushing highs warmest across southern Kansas. Somewhat cooler highs persist to the north of I-70.

A few showers will be possible especially along the warm front in northern Kansas where clouds will be a bit more persistent, but little to no rain accumulation is expected.

Strong south winds keep going through the night and will keep things unseasonably mild through the night, lows in the 50s and 60s.

The strong south winds continue tomorrow and will bring increasing humidity through the day. Highs once again trend well above normal into the 80s across Kansas.

The strong winds are a sign of our next storm system heading our way, and we are going to see that arrive on Tuesday. Showers and storms will develop amid deep, rich humidity expected to be in place, with the highest probability of rainfall Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

The latest model trends have been bringing the system through a bit faster, which would lower the rainfall potential somewhat by sweeping in dry air behind the storm a bit sooner. This will also shift the axis of highest rainfall more toward central and eastern Kansas, with rainfall amounts looking more meager in western Kansas.

Still, totals over an inch will be common with generally increasing rain potential farther east.

Much cooler air follows the storm and we end the week in the 50s for most. For those who miss out on the rain with the initial system, hope is not lost! A second round of precipitation may be in the cards as we get toward the weekend with another strong storm moving through. This one may pack even colder air, which may lead to the possibility of a few snowflakes mixing in for northwest Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers. Hi: 86 Wind: SE 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 88 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 64 Wind: S 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 57 Cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 47 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.