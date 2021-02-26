Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer and windier to start the weekend

This afternoon will warm to right about or slightly above normal. Our highs will be in the 50s. We can’t rule out a sprinkle or two to the east. As a front comes through tomorrow, rain chances will be greater for our south central counties. Expect more of a brief shower rather than a washout with more sunshine out west. Wind will also be strong to the west. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for the southwest tomorrow through the afternoon. Low humidity and high wind speed will create dangerous fire weather.

Temperatures warm to the 60s tomorrow and it will feel rather spring-like. Temperatures drop to about average on Sunday. The next system to keep an eye on will be out the west on Monday and Tuesday. Following this system will be a day of sunshine then another slim rain chance on Thursday. Temperatures will stay comfortable through the rest of the work week in the 50s and 60s.