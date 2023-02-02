The warmth keeps moving in our direction! After 90 hours stuck at or below freezing, with some parts of the state in the freezer much longer, we now get to enjoy a stretch of warmer days with chilly overnights.

Areas of fog are possible out west later tonight through Friday morning. With temperatures below freezing, some slick spots cannot be ruled out. If the roads look wet, they will be slick.

Temps will be near average into Friday. Due to a wind shift today from the north, temperatures will be impacted by just a few degrees into Friday afternoon.

Winds will be favorable from a warmer direction, enabling temps to soar through the 50s and 60s this weekend.

Winds will be gusty on Saturday and quiet down by Sunday. Overall, it will be a beauty of a weekend to get outside for a long walk after our most recent cold spell.

Early next week, unsettled conditions will return. Models have not been in sync as to the timing of this next system. We know it will be capable of rain farther east and snow to the west. How quickly it moves in will be key.

Snowfall accumulations will be possible into the middle of next week farther west.

Highs will take a slight detour once this system departs. Temps will be below to near average. We are not expecting a bitterly cold blast once we are on the other side of this system. A quick shot of significantly colder air may be waiting for us by the middle of February.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 18 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 48 Wind: NE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 33 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 59 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 51 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman