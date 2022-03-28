Monday brings warmer temperatures back to the state. Most of us can expect highs into the 70s, with a few to the north in the upper 60s. Winds pick up a bit today, especially out west. Mostly sunny skies could give way to a few clouds later in the day.

Breezy conditions today out west allow for heightened fire danger, but our weather story thickens on Tuesday.

First, we will see winds ramp up even more out of the south/southwest. I think sustained winds between 15 and 30 mph are likely with gusts upwards of 50 mph at times. This is going to prompt high fire danger across the state, especially for those out west.

Fire Weather Watches are now in place through Tuesday evening. Our drought was not impacted too much from recent rainfall. A combination of gusty winds, dry air and dry ground will allow for fires to get out of hand quickly.

Tuesday afternoon and evening brings our first chance for strong to severe storms this season. We have an advancing cold front that will take shape into the evening hours. Increased moisture in eastern Kansas will help set the stage for storms to develop as the front moves in. The eastern half of Kansas is now included in a slight risk for severe weather.

Isolated cells early will likely turn into a line late as this system moves east. Those along and east of I-135 have the better chance for some storms. All modes are possible so please stay weather aware Tuesday afternoon into the overnight hours.

Some lingering back end rain and even snow out west will stick around through Wednesday. I do not expect a washout, but spotty chances linger through the day. Snow totals looks rather minor as of now, but some heavy wet snow could reduce visibility at times.

The upcoming cold front will do its job and really cool us down heading into the second half of the week. We can expect 80s Tuesday with below average temperatures returning for the rest of the week.

3/28/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 71 Wind: E/SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Lo: 56 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: SE/S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 46 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 34 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears