A cold front is cruising through today, briefly enhancing a gusty northerly wind and squeezing out a few sprinkles/showers in its wake.

By sundown, the winds will ease, and any moisture will be long gone. A crisp night is ahead but not terribly cold with lows mainly in the 40s.

High pressure builds back the next few days offering up sunshiny skies. Afternoon highs will warm into the 70s with more 80s in the mix especially by Friday.

The weekend starts warm but faces a chance for a few showers and storms Sunday. This will be a quick shot and spotty, but a sign of things to come next week.

A strong storm system will dig into the West Coast and track into the Rockies heading our way next Tuesday through Thursday. Winds will amplify Monday into Tuesday as this approaches Kansas.

Tropical moisture from Hurricane Norma looks to get siphoned into this system which could prove beneficial for our region. A strong upper level storm system amid deep, rich moisture to work with could produce widespread heavy rainfall across Kansas.

The zone for 2″ of rain or more will be ironed out as we get closer to the evolution of this set-up. Colder air will work in behind this system, but most of the moisture may be too far east to see any snow for us by late next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 48 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 79 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 50 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 55 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 71 Lo: 53 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman