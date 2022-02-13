Winds will be breezy at times into Monday as temperatures recover after our brief weekend cooldown. Sunshine dominates before a few clouds get thrown in the mix Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday through Thursday. Sustained, above 20 MPH. Gusts will be much stronger during this time as our next cold front approaches from 40 to 50 MPH.

Expect extreme gusts Wednesday night into Thursday morning in excess of 50 MPH. Fire weather concerns will be elevated Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures warm to unseasonable levels.

Fire weather concerns start to back off Thursday as colder air mixes in and our storm system continues to pull away from the region.

Wednesday will be a day of change. The cold front works through the area dividing the state from the 30s and 40s to the northwest and the 60s, possibly 70s, ahead of the frontal boundary. Depending on how quickly it passes through and where it aligns during the afternoon and evening will determine where rain and storms develop.

We have enough instability to work with to hear thunder although the greater chances for severe storms will be across southeastern Oklahoma into northeastern Texas. Wednesday night as the atmosphere cools, rain will switch to snow. How much we see depends on how quickly the front clears the region. Amounts do not look high on this system before we briefly cool well below average into Thursday.

Temps do not stay down for long before transitioning warmer again by the end of the work week and into the following weekend. There is a slight chance for a few showers a week from Tuesday, but amounts look pitiful. The next storm to watch will be just before the month ends. No prolonged Arctic blasts look to take up residency the remainder of the month. We just may be transitioning into our springtime pattern. The next couple of weeks will determine if this locks into place.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 29 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 59 Wind: SW/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: E/SE 5-15



Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 67 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 63 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain and storms.

Thu: Hi: 33 Lo: 14 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.