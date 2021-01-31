Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer days to come before another Arctic blast

Clouds dominated central Kansas Sunday with more clearing across our western counties.

With high pressure building in, sunshine will try to make a stronger appearance to start the work week, though it will be met with a few clouds from time to time.

As temperatures cool overnight, patchy fog will develop given recent rainfall and melting snowpack which provides added moisture to fuel the chance for fog. Areas that cleared out will be the coldest come Monday morning. Lows are expected to be back into the teens and 20s.

Winds will start to turn westerly overnight with a southerly component Monday. As this wind shift happens, milder days are on the way. Temperatures Monday afternoon will reflect these changes as highs rebound back into the 50s in many locations.

Sunshine and clouds will be common through mid-week. Highs will return to the 50s with some 60s out west.

Winds will increase Thursday as our next system draws near. This will evolve through Thursday with the potential for rain and snow.

Currently, snow amounts look light. This system comes with one cold front that will reinforce the fact we are still in winter.

Another shot of bitterly cold air comes in next weekend with a chance for snow.

Depending on how these two systems evolve, the Saturday system may prove more fruitful with moisture for our region.

Highs next weekend will stay in the deep freeze, not even making it to the freezing mark. We will not stay in the Arctic for long. In true Kansas fashion, we will transition milder at the beginning of the following work week as the coldest air retreats to the northeast.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman