High pressure has been in the driver’s seat today, allowing temps to warm nicely. Out west, afternoon temps reached well into the 80s.

Overnight, a cold front will enter the northwest before dawn. This front will track across the state Wednesday increasing the wind. There will be a slight uptick in cloud cover for a brief time.

Moisture is rather limited for us with the front making the rain connection farther north and east. Eastern Kansas could pick up a few sprinkles or a shower.

Temperatures will not see much of an impact behind this boundary.

High pressure builds back allowing temperatures to keep climbing through Saturday. Highs in the 70s will be common, but by Friday, we will have more 80s across the state.

There is another weak wind shift on deck late this weekend. It will drop temps by a few degrees Sunday. There is also a slight chance for a random shower or storm.

Model guidance is pinpointing a rather strong system set to enter the Plains next week. Timing and track still need to be ironed out. If models come to fruition and do not disappoint, it could be one of the better shots for rain we have seen in some time. This system will also bring in a sharp cold front by next Thursday cooling us down into the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 50 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of sprinkles and showers. Hi: 75 Wind: S/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 77 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 53 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman