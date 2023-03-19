It’s a very cold morning for this time in March but with a good deal of sunshine today temperatures will be milder by this afternoon, Highs will still be colder than average in the 40s and 50s. At least it will be warmer than our chilly Saturday.

Another quiet night is ahead with just some scattered clouds around, but winds will continue to increase from the south and southwest preventing temperatures from dropping overnight like they did Saturday night.

As winds continue to pick up later today and this evening, sunshine and low humidity and sunshine will lead to an elevated fire danger for portions of North Central Kansas. Try to avoid burning today.

Spring officially arrives tomorrow afternoon at 4:24 p.m. central time.

Temperatures will reach more Springlike levels on Monday into the upper 50s to middle 60s but it will remain windy.

There is a quick-moving system pegged for later Monday night and Tuesday that could trigger a few showers, mainly for more central and eastern portions of Kansas but the rain should exit the state early in the day Tuesday with clearing anticipated by the afternoon.

Tuesday will truly start to feel like Spring with temperatures climbing into the 60s and lower 70s and it won’t be as windy as Monday. Temps climb further Wednesday, well into the 60s and 70s. Another system will bring a cold front our way Wednesday night and Thursday allowing another chance for showers into Thursday morning followed by cooling at the end of the week, but not nearly as cold as our recent cold shot.

Yet another couple of systems could bring chances for rain later Friday through next weekend and there may be some mixing or even a change to snow in western Kansas, especially next weekend.

All-in-all, the first week of Spring ahead looks like a nice one. There all a few chances for rain but most of the time should be rain-free. We do need the moisture after all.

3/19/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Sunny. Hi: 49 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 35 Wind: S/SW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 60 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind S 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 67 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 55 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 38 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 43 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 34 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Meteorologist Jack Boston