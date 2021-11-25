Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer for weekend shopping, continued dry conditions

The main wind flow today was from the north, however, we are starting to see a west/southwesterly turn out west. Winds are on a weakening trend this evening.

Overnight we should regain that southerly flow across the state which will enable temperatures to quickly bounce back by Black Friday afternoon.

Early morning risers will need to layer up as temperatures to start Friday will be cold in the 20s and 30s. We will see a return to the 60s across the region Friday afternoon.

Expect another wind shift Saturday. We will warm further Saturday afternoon and then take a slight detour Sunday as highs reset to the 50s and lower 60s.

High pressure will take over early into next week and temperatures will increase to the 60s with several 70s in the mix out west.

There is another subtle wind shift Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Any warmth we gain early in the work week will cool a touch by Wednesday. The cycle is repeated next Thursday into Friday as temperatures warm ahead of a much stronger cold front. This front arrives by next weekend. Moisture looks meager and nothing to brag about for Kansas.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman