Snow is moving out and to the southeast. Clouds early will give way to some sunshine throughout the day. This will help us melt some snow in place, but highs will still be chilly in the 30s today for the most part.

We will notice some much needed improvements for the upcoming weekend. Expect a nice Saturday, but highs will still stay below average in the 40s. At least we should see a good deal of sunshine. Sunday is when you will notice the larger improvements. Highs on Sunday will soar to the 60s and begin to feel a bit more like spring.

That warm and spring like pattern is going to last for a good deal of near future.

Our extended outlook is favoring warmer than average air locking in place.

We have a chance for another storm system on Monday, but it only looks like we could tap into the outskirts of the moisture. I am not expecting much from this storm system as of now but we will keep an eye on it. Another chance for a few thunderstorms comes on Thursday of next week.

3/11/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 36 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 14 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 47 Wind: SE/W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: SW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 71 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears