Most of us are starting the weekend off on a chilly note. Expect widespread teens and lower 20s, eventually making some warmer strides by the afternoon. Those that received snowfall this last week and still have some on the ground will be a bit cooler today yet again, while those up to the north will enjoy a slightly warmer afternoon. We should expect a mix of 30s to 50s for highs on Saturday.

Winds stay out of the southwest for most of the state, but those in northwest Kansas will experience a shift out of the northwest. It will be a bit breezy at times, between 10 and 20 mph. All this under a mostly sunny sky. This will continue to melt our snowpack out there.

High pressure sets in place, so we should get to enjoy a good deal of sunshine over the next few days.

Temperatures are also going to warm a bit into early next week. We should ride with lower 40s on Sunday and then mid to upper 40s by Monday. There are a few days next week where we could cross that 50 degree mark.

Some nice and welcomed warm changes compared to what we experienced this last week. I am not seeing any signs of a new storm system impacting the state of Kansas within the next seven days. Looks like a great week to get outside.

Our extended outlooks are trending back in the warm and dry directions. Temperature wise it is looking like the overall trend is to stay near or above average in the Sunflower State, with drier than average conditions. Hopefully last week’s snowfall was able to help us out a bit with our extreme drought in parts of the state.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears