Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer light at the end of the tunnel

Frigid wind chills continue to be the main concern for Sunday morning. Most of us sit in the -20 to -5 wind chill range thanks to a bitter north wind. This is going to hang out with us for a good chunk of the morning before we score some slight Sunday afternoon improvements.

The entire Sunflower State only saw temperatures in the single digits and low teens for most of Saturday, so anything over 20 will feel fairly pleasant. We should see a good deal of sunshine out there today, helping us with a bit of a morale boost. Highs range from the mid 20s to lower 30s. This will help loosen and melt some of the snow we saw yesterday.

A little bit of light is moving out of the KSN viewing area to the east, but it left us with slick roads. Travel this morning should be taken slow, especially since morning temperatures are so cold. Black ice can easily occur in these situations. If you do have to head out this morning, make sure you have a hat and gloves, as well as an extra coat or blanket in your car in case of emergency. Clouds will clear and the sun will eventually shine through.

Total storm snow accumulations exceeded 5 inches in many spots to the northwest. A healthy mix of 3 to 5 inches tapered off to near an inch closer to the Wichita metro. Communities there had more of a wintry mix, including some early morning ice.

Our temperatures warm nicely heading into Monday and Tuesday. Expect a return to the 30s and 40s Monday with upper 40s and a few near 50 on Tuesday. This is a bit of an up and down week. I see signs of another cold shot of air heading into Thursday with highs in the teens. Of course another bounce back to the 40s quickly follows into next weekend. Quite the variable start to 2022.

A small burst of snow is possible late Wednesday into Thursday morning. This looks like a quick moving clipper system, and if it holds together it would bring only minor accumulations. It looks like those along and north of I-70 have that better chance.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears