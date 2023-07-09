Yet another complex of heavy to severe thunderstorms plowed south through the western half of Kansas overnight and they have pushed south of the state through Oklahoma. Just some light rain and thunder brushed areas farther east including the Wichita area. Clouds across southern Kansas will quickly be followed by increasing sunshine for this Sunday as an area of surface high pressure sinks south through the Central Plains providing below-average, but pleasant high temperatures from the middle 70s southwest to the middle 80s north central Kansas.

An upper-level high that is baking the southwestern US with extreme heat will push a little farther northeast into Kansas today through tomorrow shoving the active jet stream out of the area.

This will lead to the return of sunshine today as a dry and rather cool surface high drops in from the north. After a very pleasant day today with below-average temperatures, a clear and pleasant Sunday night is on tap with temperatures cooling to comfortable levels with lows by early Monday morning in the lower 60s statewide.

The surface high will push to our east on Monday allowing our winds to shift into the south. We will hang on to plenty oof sunshine Monday, but temperatures will be much warmer in the afternoon reaching into the middle 80s to lower 90s.

A warm front will approach from the southwest later Monday and Monday night. Spotty showers and thunderstorms can reach western Kansas late Monday afternoon then spread across the state Monday night as the warm front advances through Kansas.

Some storms Monday night can reach severe limits as they form into an organized complex with damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado possible.

The warm front pushes north of Kansas on Tuesday and Wednesday bringing the return of dry weather and hot, above-average temperatures reaching into the 90s statewide.

During the second half of the week, another pattern change will allow a cold front to push southward through the Central Plains bringing gradually lowering temperatures along with the chance for more thunderstorms, most of which should occur during the overnight hours Thursday night right into the weekend.

7/9/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to sunny. Hi: 83 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 62 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 88 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance for showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms early.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Meteorologist Jack Boston