Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer outlook, chance for rain/snow this weekend

We are on our warming trend as we wrap up this week and head into the weekend. Temperatures topped out in the 30s and 50s today.

This broke our 12 day streak of daytime high temperatures below 32° here in Wichita.

Lows tonight will be back down into the teens and lower 20s.

One thing we will need to be mindful of is patchy freezing fog the next couple of mornings as the snow continues to melt.

Areas with snowpack will notice cooler conditions until the snow can melt away. Sunshine and southerly winds will help to rebound temperatures back into the 40s and 50s Saturday. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day as our next weather system approaches.

Rain, freezing drizzle and snow looks to develop overnight Saturday into Sunday that may bring a quick chance lingering into Sunday morning for central and eastern Kansas.

This may lead to some slick spots early Sunday morning, but warm air quickly takes over by the afternoon melting any freezing drizzle that may accumulate. High pressure and sunshine takes over early this next week bringing a spring-like warmup back to the region.

A midweek weather system looks to develop and help increase the cloud cover by Wednesday and bring a dip in temperatures. We will continue to monitor the track of this system through the weekend to see if some across Kansas can squeeze out another chance for rain/snow. A warmer rebound in temperatures looks likely to wrap up the month of February.