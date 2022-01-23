Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer short term, chilly air eventually invades

If you enjoyed the weather on Saturday, I think you will like what is in store for Sunday. Most of us will start with a chilly morning in the 20s, but widespread 50s are expected by this afternoon. A few spots in southwest Kansas could even budge up to 60 degrees. Our winds remain out of the west and northwest today, becoming a bit breezy at times in northwest Kansas.

Mostly sunny skies are expected, but a few extra clouds could move through from time to time. If you are heading to Arrowhead to tailgate or watch the Chiefs, it looks like smooth sailing in all directions. All major interstates should have great travel weather. Kansas City will be slightly cooler today, with highs only in the upper 30s. That means temperatures will be in the 30s for most of tonight’s game. At least our winds will be light!

We have a warmer pattern locked in through Monday. That means overnight lows for Sunday night will remain relatively comfortable by late January standards.

Monday will be another warm one across the Sunflower State with most of us making it into the 50s. There will be a cold front that begins to work into the state, and that will tank our temperatures heading into Tuesday. We are not looking overly cold, but highs will drop back down to the 30s through midweek.

With that shot of colder air comes our next snow chance. Those in western Kansas really need the moisture, and it looks like they are the zone we will watch for snowfall potential.

Late Monday into early Tuesday a light snow disturbance looks possible dropping in from the north. Model agreement has it pushing south through the western portion of Kansas into Tuesday evening. It is looking a bit more likely that accumulating snow is on the table, potentially up to an inch or two in spots. We will keep an eye on it over the next few days.

Temperatures do not stay cold for long. Seasonable air returns by late week into the weekend. I am seeing signs of 50s back by Saturday.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears