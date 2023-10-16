Following our chilly and windy weekend, things have started to improve weatherwise. Now, we did have a chilly start today with low temperatures in the 20s northwest to 30s in south central Kansas. There were areas of frost early today in much of Kansas with parts of northwest Kansas seeing a hard freeze.

Cloud cover was prevalent this past weekend helping to keep temperatures well below average statewide but with an abundance of sunshine today, temperatures will be milder reaching afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s, still a few degrees below our average for mid-October. Winds will be lighter than they were over the weekend lending to an even milder feel to the day.

These temperatures are still a few degrees below the average for mid-October. The week ahead will be dominated by high pressure meaning mainly dry and much warmer weather as temperatures warm to above average levels for this time of year. These temperatures are still a few degrees below the average for mid-October. High pressure will remain overhead for tonight leading to clear skies and light to calm winds with overnight lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Following a chilly start to the day tomorrow, a warm front will move across the region from west to east on Tuesday bringing our winds around to a southerly direction and leading to warmer than average highs well into the 70s and Northwest Kansas making it into the lower 80s.

As low pressure crosses the Northern Plains, a cold front will drop southeast through the state Wednesday. Thew front will have little moisture to work with, so at most we will see patchy cloud cover and just a slight chance for spotty shower activity.

The northwesterly flow behind Wednesday’s cold front will not bring any cooling at all as a warm and dry air mass descends into the central plains from the Rocky Mountain states. We stay well above average for the rest of the week, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and the 80s by the upcoming weekend.



10/16/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Hi: 64 Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 38 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 74 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 50 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston