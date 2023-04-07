Elevated to critical fire concerns continue through early evening for western Kansas with Fire Weather Warnings running through 9 PM Friday. Temps warmed, humidity dropped with gusty winds over dry vegetation – this is the mixture needed to help spread a wildfire quickly.

Temps overnight will not be terribly cold as scattered showers near the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Moisture starts to trickle into Kansas on southerly winds tomorrow, but it will not arrive quickly enough to suppress the fire threat. Fire danger will remain elevated Saturday with highs pushing into the 70s for most of Kansas. Beautiful, sunshiny spring weather is expected for the start of the Easter weekend.

A few sprinkles and showers will be possible out in far western Kansas late Saturday and Saturday night as a weak disturbance begins to slide east/southeast into the Central Plains.

Easter Sunday looks warm. By Sunday afternoon, there is a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms staying west of I-135 from Salina to Wichita. Winds will not be an issue in Wichita this weekend and we will have plenty of time to get outside for any Easter egg hunts or to do yardwork.

Severe storm chances are low, but a few hailstones or severe wind gusts may be possible with any stronger storm that does form.

The axis for moisture moves into central and eastern Kansas Sunday night through Monday morning. Leftover rain departs the first half of Monday to the east, and we spend most of our week sunny and breezy as upper level high pressure sets up overhead.

Temps keep cranking through the 70s and a few 80s until the next system arrives at the end of next week.

Friday into the following Saturday, another storm system will head toward Kansas, bringing the potential for showers and storms back into the area.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 37 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 72 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 45 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, windy.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman