Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer today, big cool down late in the week

Frost has settled on cars overnight. Temperatures are warming today as high pressure takes control. More sunshine and a southerly breeze will bring warmer weather our way. We will top out in the 50s this afternoon with warmer weather out west.

A ridge to the west will be the driver for warmer weather through the mid week. Temperatures keep climbing until they top out in the upper 50s and low 60s on Wednesday ahead of a cold front.

This front will pull temperatures down to the 40s and upper 30s.

Winter weather is also possible, but we are still too far out to tell what that will look like. The most likely scenario is windy with a mix of rain and snow with better chances for rain to the south and east.

A dip in the jet stream will bring cold air to the state to end the work week. Temperatures will top out in the 20s and 30s and bring unkindly cold to the weekend.

A quick note about the cold here will also result in cold temperatures in Florida. The current outlook for the big game in Tampa is showers in the 60s, which is a bit below average.