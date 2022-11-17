This week has given us a taste of winter with below average temperatures. Today another Arctic cold front tracked across the state. It squeezed out a few flurries and snow showers.

Some parts of the KSN viewing area to the northwest saw light accumulations from a half inch to 2″ of snow.

As flurries shift to the south into the overnight, drier air will eat away at this opportunity for moisture. We will all partake in a frigid night with lows ranging from the single digits to the northwest with the teens around the Wichita area.

Layer up early Friday! Keep the gloves, hat and scarf on as temperatures in the afternoon will only warm to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Clouds will be stubborn to break up farther south until later in the day. Areas near and north of I-70 are in a better position to see sunshine longer.

The weekend will be quiet and offer up warming temperatures. Highs Saturday will jump to the 40s with the 50s by Sunday. We warm further early next week to the upper 50s with some returning to the 60s. It will feel balmy compared to what we faced this week.

The next storm system on deck works into the Central High Plains late next Wednesday into Thanksgiving morning. Timing, track and temperatures will be important. Please visit us frequently over the weekend and early next week for the latest forecast updates before hitting the road to your holiday destination.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 17 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 32 Wind: N/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 18 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 44 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 51 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 37 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 59 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 54 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman