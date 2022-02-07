Our gradual temperature climb continues as we start the new work week. Widespread 50s are expect across the state of Kansas by the afternoon. If you still have some snowpack in place, most of that will melt today, except for the large parking lot piles of course. I would say you will still encounter some wet roadways in spots, so maybe wait a few days to wash your car.

We will see a good deal of sunshine out there for today, and winds will mostly be light to moderate out of the west. A weak cold front comes through on Tuesday, significantly changing out winds out of the northwest. We will see gusts upward of 35 mph. Luckily the front comes through dry and it also will not impact our temperatures much.

The overall pattern is keeping us warm through the upcoming week. We can expect highs to stay in the 50s and a few in the lower 60s into the end of the week. It looks like another system comes through dry, but it will knock our temperatures down closer to average for this time of year.

This is a dry forecast as well. Even after last week’s snow, we need more moisture to close the moisture deficit. As of now, there are not any major storm systems we have our eye on. Just a mix of sun and clouds.

Our extended temperature outlook favors warmer than average air in place through the next 6 to 10 days. It also keeps us below average for any sort of moisture.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears