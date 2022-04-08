We are all waiting for the wind to subside, but an active pattern looks to keep the wind around through the forecast period. The storm system responsible for generating the gusty conditions the past couple of days finally starts to slide east of the Great Lakes region and will help to relax our winds briefly tonight. Fire Weather Warnings will remain in effect until 8PM tonight.

As winds increase again this weekend and remain gusty into next week, the high fire danger will continue across the state until better chances for rain return to the region. Winds gusting upwards of 30 MPH will be possible this weekend.

Many catch a break from the gusty conditions tonight and with a clear sky in place, temperatures will fall below freezing.

With the growing season underway, Freeze Warnings have been issued for central into eastern Kansas until 8AM Saturday. Any sensitive plants or vegetation left out and not protected tonight could be damaged due to frost and freeze conditions.

The cold does not stick with us long. As we enter the weekend, daytime highs are on a warming trend. A breezy south wind takes over Saturday afternoon as daytime highs begin the climb into the 70s. We will continue to trend into the 70s and 80s through early next week with some model guidance painting the lower 90s across south-central Kansas Tuesday afternoon as an unsettled weather pattern takes over early next week.

This is a pattern that bears watching closely. Our first piece of energy arrives Sunday in the form of a cold front which could spark a few isolated showers and storms after sunset Sunday. The main concentration for activity will be areas along and east of I-135 with the greatest severe potential southeast of the KSN viewing area across far southeastern Kansas. As winds turn back out of the south Monday, moisture starts to build across central into eastern Kansas which will act as fuel for showers and thunderstorms to develop, some of which could be strong to severe.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are all days where portions of central into eastern Kansas have been highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center as areas that could see these strong to severe storms.

As a dryline develops Tuesday, unseasonably warm temperatures and sufficient moisture will aid in the development of showers and thunderstorms out ahead of this feature Tuesday afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail, and the potential for tornadoes are on the table Tuesday evening.

How quickly this storm system exits the region will determine how long into Wednesday the severe potential will rest for areas along and east of I-135. There are still several details we will continue to fine tune through the weekend, but folks in central into eastern Kansas need to be weather aware Monday through Wednesday of the upcoming work week as all types of severe weather will be possible.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 75 Wind: SE/S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 55 Wind: SW/W 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 62 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 70 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige