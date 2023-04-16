After a cold morning with a light freeze in western Kansas, we are looking ahead at a quick warming trend for the coming few days.

Today will be mild with full sunshine across Kansas, temperatures reaching the 60s with a fresh breeze from the northwest.

Fire Weather Warnings include parts of north-central Kansas until this evening.

Wind Advisories include parts of Northeastern Kansas until this evening.

Tonight, winds become calm and skies stay clear, which leads to another chilly morning with lows in the 30s although a freeze looks unlikely for most.

We start the week with a banner day, winds stay light to a bit breezy and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Make sure to get some time outdoors today and tomorrow!

The heat keeps cranking up as we get toward midweek, with highs reaching the 80s Tuesday and some 90s will be possible in Kansas on Wednesday.

Our first chance of showers arrives Tuesday as a weak impulse moves overhead with some widely scattered showers primarily over central and eastern Kansas, with little expected out west.

A better chance of storms comes Wednesday especially in the evening as a more potent upper level system arrives. Showers and thunderstorms, some of which may become strong to severe, look most likely across the northern half of Kansas and into Nebraska, but rain will be possible in most of the state Wednesday.

As this system moves east, a strong cold front pushes in and cools things down for the weekend. Jet stream winds will be overhead for the end of the week and additional disturbances in the larger trough may bring some additional chances for moisture, though the best potential looks to arrive Wednesday and into Thursday. The upper level wind pattern suggests that this may be a bit more prolonged of a cooldown. Northwest winds stick around through the weekend bringing highs in the 50s and 60s through next Sunday.

4/16/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Sunny, windy. Hi: 65 Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 37 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 79 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 55 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.