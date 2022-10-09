It was a cool morning across the Sunflower state. A few areas in western Kansas even dropped into the upper 30s! We saw some dense fog in southwest Kansas that will lift through this morning. Temperatures eventually make a run at the 70s this afternoon with light winds.

We see a good deal of sunshine on Sunday. This carries into most of our Monday as well. Later in the day Monday we will watch for a slim chance for a pop-up shower or storm. Severe weather not expected.

Later in the night, a smaller complex of showers and storms could form into south central Kansas, moving to the northeast into early Tuesday. Notice western Kansas does not tap into much moisture this week.

As a front swings through later in the day on Tuesday, we need to watch out for a few isolated stronger storms to develop. The best chance will be across central into eastern Kansas. This is not a widespread event, but a cell could become severe with hail and damaging winds.

The front lingers into early Wednesday, keeping a slim rain chance for south central Kansas.

While the front is rather starved for moisture, the biggest impact will be a temperature drop for Thursday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 78 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 51 Wind: S/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 80 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 59 Wind: SW/S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 76 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears