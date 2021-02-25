Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warming into the weekend, brief chances for mist/drizzle

Clouds will thin by this evening as one disturbance moves out and another takes its place by tomorrow.

A cooler Thursday transitions into another cold night. Lows for most will be into the teens and 20s. A few 30s are expected in southcentral Kansas.

Friday brings a mix of sunshine and clouds as breezy southerly winds help to nudge temperatures back into the 50s during the afternoon.

There is a chance for mist/drizzle near and east of I-135 Friday.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the first half of the weekend. The 60s will return for a brief visit Saturday. It will be the pick of the weekend!

A cold front sweeps through Saturday night into Sunday and could bring a few rain showers to central and eastern Kansas.

Amounts look minimal at best for those that do pick up on a few showers.

Temperatures will fall by a few degrees, closer to average, before a gradual warm up into the first week of March.

Next week there is a system Monday night into Tuesday that could clip our southcentral and southeastern communities. The majority of the moisture stays to our south which is the current trend for these disturbances.

A stronger system could approach by next Thursday, bringing mostly rain and the potential for a few snowflakes on the backside of it as it is leaving. Definitely looks more favorable for rain as opposed to snow at this point. Next week temperatures look to be in the 50s with a few 60s thrown in, so nothing looks terribly cold as we move into March.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman