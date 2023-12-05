Over the next 24 hours, winds will make a switch, and it will be a much warmer one. While temperatures today are comfortably cool for this time of year, we settle back to chilly standards overnight under a clear sky.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will stretch into the 60s with some 70s especially out west. Sunshine dominates with increasing wind each day.

A storm system approaches the area Friday. Clouds will increase first. Later Friday, rain showers and areas of drizzle will develop near and East of the Turnpike.

By Friday evening, rain to snow showers will form in the northwest and spread south across western Kansas.

Into the overnight, any rain departs to the east while snow favors western Kansas. If this system closes off and amplifies, then more snow may spread across the Sunflower State. If this system gets to the east of us quicker, then we will miss the snowy connection Friday night into the first half of Saturday. As the system approaches, we will fine tune details and impacts for the first half of the weekend.

Temperatures will cool with this system traveling through, offering up highs into the 40s. The warmth tries to fight back next Monday out west with some 50s, but chillier air tracks South and could meet up with another system next Tuesday capable of rain and snow.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 31 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 58 Wind: SE/SW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 42 Wind: SW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 47 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 47 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman