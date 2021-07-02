Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warming temperatures and slim storm chances for the holiday weekend

A pop-up shower through early evening is possible in southwest Kansas where moisture convergence has been stronger due to maximum heating of the day. This should weaken by sunset.

Dewpoints in parts of the state were in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning. We have seen some mixing as the day continued, which will drop this humidity level into the overnight as flow from an area of high pressure to our northeast dominates.

The next round of storms will approach the west and weaken once they make their move into our region Saturday night out of Colorado. A storm or two could briefly reach severe thresholds which is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed this part of our viewing area in a Marginal Risk. A few leftovers may survive in central Kansas Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be warmer by a couple of degrees. Due to the influence of high pressure to our northeast, this will keep our humidity to a reasonable level.

New storms will blossom out west again during the evening on Independence Day. One or two could be strong with hail and high winds. Heavy rainfall will also accompany any storm.

The 90s will be more prevalent to the northwest by Sunday with Wichita in the upper 80s.

It will not be until Monday night into Tuesday before our region can engage in a widespread chance for storms. As the front cruises through, any leftovers will finish Wednesday morning. This looks like a more progressive front that will clear our region, drying us out to end next week.

Temperatures will bake ahead of that front in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will get a brief reset behind it but start to cook again by the end of next week with highs well into the 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: We now have Hurricane Elsa, the first hurricane of the season. The forecast takes it into the eastern Gulf by Tuesday and potentially hitting the western Florida coastline. The track will be important because if it hugs land too much, it will get torn apart. The Storm Track 3 weather team will keep you updated on its track and our weather this weekend on-air and online at ksn.com.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman